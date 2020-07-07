Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of sight [Image 3 of 4]

    15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of sight

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Emily Abbe, left, and Lance Cpl. Victor Moore, both radio operators with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, operate a AN/PRC-117G radio system during a beyond line of sight radio communications training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 7, 2020. The BLOS training improved and expanded skills needed to facilitate communication between adjacent units or higher headquarters that are located beyond the horizon and cannot be physically seen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 21:02
    Photo ID: 6270524
    VIRIN: 200707-M-JX780-1062
    Resolution: 4966x3311
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of sight [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of sight
    15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of sight
    15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of sight
    15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of sight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    communications
    usmc
    radios
    15th MEU
    antenna
    antenna assembly
    blos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT