15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of sight

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Torin Smith, a radio operator with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, operates a AN/PRC-117G radio system during a beyond line of sight radio communications training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 7, 2020. The BLOS training improved and expanded skills needed to facilitate communication between adjacent units or higher headquarters that are located beyond the horizon and cannot be physically seen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

