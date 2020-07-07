15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of sight

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Antonia Venegas, a radio operator with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, assembles an expedient field antenna during a beyond line of sight radio communications training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 7, 2020. The BLOS training improved and expanded skills needed to facilitate communication between adjacent units or higher headquarters that are located beyond the horizon and cannot be physically seen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

