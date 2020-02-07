Coast Guard repatriates migrant group to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction illegal voyage off Puerto Rico

The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon (WPB-1116) repatriated 11 of 12 migrants to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel July 3, 2020, who were interdicted a day earlier by the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPB-1114) aboard a makeshift boat near Puerto Rico. One of the migrants in the group remains in U.S. custody facing criminal immigrations charges in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

