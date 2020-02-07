The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon (WPB-1116) repatriated 11 of 12 migrants to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel July 3, 2020, who were interdicted a day earlier by the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPB-1114) aboard a makeshift boat near Puerto Rico. One of the migrants in the group remains in U.S. custody facing criminal immigrations charges in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6270442
|VIRIN:
|200702-G-G0107-3003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates migrant group to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction illegal voyage off Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT