Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard repatriates migrant group to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage off Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard repatriates migrant group to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage off Puerto Rico

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of the cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPB-1114) repatriates nine migrants to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic July 9, 2020, after the group was interdicted a day earlier by a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit just off the coast of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 17:55
    Photo ID: 6270446
    VIRIN: 200709-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 193.55 KB
    Location: DO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates migrant group to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage off Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard repatriates migrant group to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction illegal voyage off Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard repatriates migrant group, following the interdiction of illegal voyage off Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard repatriates migrant group to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage off Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    July 9
    Sector San Juan
    2020
    Caribbean Border Interagency Group
    Dominican Republic Navy
    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon
    (WPB-1116)
    37 of 38 migrants

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT