The crew of the cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPB-1114) repatriates nine migrants to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic July 9, 2020, after the group was interdicted a day earlier by a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit just off the coast of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6270446
|VIRIN:
|200709-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|193.55 KB
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates migrant group to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage off Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
