Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 17:55 Photo ID: 6270444 VIRIN: 200704-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 2.07 MB Location: PR

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Coast Guard repatriates migrant group, following the interdiction of illegal voyage off Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.