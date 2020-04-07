The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon (WPB-1116) repatriated 17 migrants to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel July 5, 2020, after a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit interdicted the migrant group a day earlier aboard a makeshift boat just off the coast of Rincón, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6270444
|VIRIN:
|200704-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates migrant group, following the interdiction of illegal voyage off Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT