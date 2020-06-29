Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Recce Town cattle load up, head out [Image 5 of 5]

    Recce Town cattle load up, head out

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Cattle move through cattle gates to load on a transport trailer June 29, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Beale’s grazing program is mutually beneficial to all parties involved. The base makes money off of the leases and benefits ecologically, all while allowing the rancher’s cattle to graze on green pastures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 17:12
    Photo ID: 6270380
    VIRIN: 200629-F-HK496-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.07 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recce Town cattle load up, head out [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recce Town cattle load up, head out
    Recce Town cattle load up, head out
    Recce Town cattle load up, head out
    Recce Town cattle load up, head out
    Recce Town cattle load up, head out

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Beale AFB
    California
    Reconnaissance Wing
    9th RW
    ReadyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT