Cattle move through cattle gates to load on a transport trailer June 29, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Beale’s grazing program is mutually beneficial to all parties involved. The base makes money off of the leases and benefits ecologically, all while allowing the rancher’s cattle to graze on green pastures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 17:12 Photo ID: 6270380 VIRIN: 200629-F-HK496-1012 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.07 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recce Town cattle load up, head out [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.