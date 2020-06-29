Recce Town cattle load up, head out

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Chant DeForest, a local cowboy, guides cattle on to a transport trailer June 29, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Each year, Beale’s grazing program leases approximately 12,000 acres to ranchers for their cattle to graze. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

