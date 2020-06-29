Chant DeForest, a local cowboy, guides cattle on to a transport trailer June 29, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Each year, Beale’s grazing program leases approximately 12,000 acres to ranchers for their cattle to graze. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 17:12 Photo ID: 6270379 VIRIN: 200629-F-HK496-1002 Resolution: 7286x4857 Size: 22.31 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recce Town cattle load up, head out [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.