Army Pfc. Lakin Festervan, a medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry, checks the temperature of a security worker coming into Boone National Guard Center July 7, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 11:43
|Photo ID:
|6269859
|VIRIN:
|200707-A-OO829-271
|Resolution:
|2144x1336
|Size:
|231.93 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medic twins help in COVID fight [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medic twins help in COVID fight
