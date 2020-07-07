Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medic twins help in COVID fight [Image 1 of 3]

    Medic twins help in COVID fight

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Twin brother and sister, Private First Class Lakin and Logan Festervan are medics with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry. They both recently graduated from basic training and their Advanced Individual Training, and have been working at the front gate checking temperatures of those working on Boone National Guard Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 11:43
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medic twins help in COVID fight [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky National Guard
    medics
    COVID19
    covid19nationalguard
    temperature check

