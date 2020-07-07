Twin brother and sister, Private First Class Lakin and Logan Festervan are medics with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry. They both recently graduated from basic training and their Advanced Individual Training, and have been working at the front gate checking temperatures of those working on Boone National Guard Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 11:43 Photo ID: 6269858 VIRIN: 200707-A-OO829-205 Resolution: 1990x1386 Size: 430.43 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medic twins help in COVID fight [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.