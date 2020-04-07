Two individuals participate in the 8.46 kilometer #RuckRacism July 4, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The event was organized to bring the Titan community together and provide an inclusive environment for dialogue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

Date Taken: 07.04.2020
Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR