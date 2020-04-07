Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    #RuckRacism [Image 3 of 3]

    #RuckRacism

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Two individuals participate in the 8.46 kilometer #RuckRacism July 4, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The event was organized to bring the Titan community together and provide an inclusive environment for dialogue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 04:32
    Photo ID: 6269659
    VIRIN: 200704-F-SZ127-0117
    Resolution: 5331x3808
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #RuckRacism [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th ABW rucks against racism
    #RuckRacism
    #RuckRacism

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Inclusion
    Team Titans
    RuckRacism

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT