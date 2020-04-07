Two individuals participate in the 8.46 kilometer #RuckRacism July 4, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The event was organized to bring the Titan community together and provide an inclusive environment for dialogue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 04:32
|Photo ID:
|6269659
|VIRIN:
|200704-F-SZ127-0117
|Resolution:
|5331x3808
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, #RuckRacism [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
