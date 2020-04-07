Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    #RuckRacism [Image 2 of 3]

    #RuckRacism

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rufus Dixon, 39th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, speaks to #RuckRacism participants before they set off for the morning’s ruck July 4, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The theme of the ruck was justice, peace and ending racism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 04:33
    Photo ID: 6269658
    VIRIN: 200704-F-SZ127-0028
    Resolution: 5802x4144
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #RuckRacism [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th ABW rucks against racism
    #RuckRacism
    #RuckRacism

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Inclusion
    Team Titans
    RuckRacism

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT