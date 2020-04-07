U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rufus Dixon, 39th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, speaks to #RuckRacism participants before they set off for the morning’s ruck July 4, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The theme of the ruck was justice, peace and ending racism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 04:33 Photo ID: 6269658 VIRIN: 200704-F-SZ127-0028 Resolution: 5802x4144 Size: 2.83 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, #RuckRacism [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.