Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    39th ABW rucks against racism [Image 1 of 3]

    39th ABW rucks against racism

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 39th Air Base Wing sign in for the #RuckRacism event July 4, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The 8.46 kilometer ruck was held in the early morning hours on Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 04:33
    Photo ID: 6269657
    VIRIN: 200704-F-SZ127-0010
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW rucks against racism [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th ABW rucks against racism
    #RuckRacism
    #RuckRacism

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Inclusion
    Team Titans
    RuckRacism

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT