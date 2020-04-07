PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine, salutes sideboys as he departs the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) July 4, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 02:55
|Photo ID:
|6269648
|VIRIN:
|200704-N-IW125-1026
|Resolution:
|6065x4013
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
