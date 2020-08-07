PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) transits the Eastern Pacific Ocean July 7, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 02:55
|Photo ID:
|6269647
|VIRIN:
|200707-N-IW125-1165
|Resolution:
|7317x4883
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
