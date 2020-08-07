PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) transits the Eastern Pacific Ocean July 7, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 02:55 Photo ID: 6269647 VIRIN: 200707-N-IW125-1165 Resolution: 7317x4883 Size: 1.37 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.