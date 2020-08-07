Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) transits under the Coronado Bridge in the port of San Diego July 8, 2020. Bunker Hill returned to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S.7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

