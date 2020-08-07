SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) transits under the Coronado Bridge in the port of San Diego July 8, 2020. Bunker Hill returned to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S.7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

