U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Edward York II, an expeditionary firefighter and rescue specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, is presented with a letter of appreciation from the Iwakuni Regional Firefighting Organization in Iwakuni City, Japan, July 9, 2020. York was recognized for his efforts in rescuing a Japanese woman from drowning at a local beach. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 03:02
|Photo ID:
|6269639
|VIRIN:
|200709-M-LP762-1028
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.85 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni's Staff Sgt. York recieves a letter of appreciation from the city [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT