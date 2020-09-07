MCAS Iwakuni's Staff Sgt. York recieves a letter of appreciation from the city

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Edward York II, an expeditionary firefighter and rescue specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, is presented with a letter of appreciation from the Iwakuni Regional Firefighting Organization in Iwakuni City, Japan, July 9, 2020. York was recognized for his efforts in rescuing a Japanese woman from drowning at a local beach. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune)

