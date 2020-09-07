Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni's Staff Sgt. York recieves a letter of appreciation from the city [Image 6 of 9]

    MCAS Iwakuni's Staff Sgt. York recieves a letter of appreciation from the city

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Edward York II, an expeditionary firefighter and rescue specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, is presented with a letter of appreciation from the Iwakuni Regional Firefighting Organization in Iwakuni City, Japan, July 9, 2020. York was recognized for his efforts in rescuing a Japanese woman from drowning at a local beach. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune)

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni's Staff Sgt. York recieves a letter of appreciation from the city [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Beach
    Japan
    Rescue
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Drowning
    Iwakuni
    ARFF
    SSgt. York

