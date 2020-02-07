Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and U.S. Army Africa conduct rappel training on the 7th Army Training Command-constructed jump tower, the only Army jump tower in Europe, at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 02, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Dario Cortese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 02:49 Photo ID: 6269628 VIRIN: 200702-A-MY307-0200 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.43 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rappel Training [Image 10 of 10], by Dario Cortese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.