Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and U.S. Army Africa conduct rappel training on the 7th Army Training Command-constructed jump tower, the only Army jump tower in Europe, at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 02, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Dario Cortese)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 02:49
|Photo ID:
|6269629
|VIRIN:
|200702-A-MY307-0251
|Resolution:
|5277x7915
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rappel Training [Image 10 of 10], by Dario Cortese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
