    Rappel Training [Image 6 of 10]

    Rappel Training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Dario Cortese 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Capt. Rivera Alfonso prepares to hook for his 40-foot descent during rappel training on the 7th Army Training Command-constructed jump tower, the only Army jump tower in Europe, at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 02, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Dario Cortese)

