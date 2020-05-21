Band of Brothers: Introducing A1C Hughes, A1C Hughes, and ... A1C Hughes

Daniel Hughes, U.S. Air Force basic training trainee, runs through an obstacle course May 21, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Annex, Texas. Hughes is one of three brothers from Tucson, Ariz. Daniel, his brother Jesus, and Nicolas were in the same training flight during basic training. The brothers will continue to the avionics career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Campbell)

