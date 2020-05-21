Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of Brothers: Introducing A1C Hughes, A1C Hughes, and ... A1C Hughes

    Band of Brothers: Introducing A1C Hughes, A1C Hughes, and ... A1C Hughes

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN A, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Daniel (left), Jesus (center), and Nicolas (right) Hughes, U.S. Air Force basic training trainees, pose for a photo after the BEAST graduation ceremony May 21, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Annex, Texas. The brothers are from Tucson, Ariz. All three brothers were in the same training flight during basic training. The brothers will continue to the avionics career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    VIRIN: 200521-F-GY993-0089
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band of Brothers: Introducing A1C Hughes, A1C Hughes, and ... A1C Hughes [Image 4 of 4], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF"
    "Air Education and Training Command
    AETC

