Band of Brothers: Introducing A1C Hughes, A1C Hughes, and ... A1C Hughes

Daniel (left), Jesus (center), and Nicolas (right) Hughes, U.S. Air Force basic training trainees, pose for a photo after the BEAST graduation ceremony May 21, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Annex, Texas. The brothers are from Tucson, Ariz. All three brothers were in the same training flight during basic training. The brothers will continue to the avionics career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

