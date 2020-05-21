Band of Brothers: Introducing A1C Hughes, A1C Hughes, and ... A1C Hughes

Nicolas (left) and his brother Daniel (right) Hughes, U.S. Air Force basic training trainee, run through an obstacle course May 21, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Annex, Texas. The Hughes are two of three brothers from Tucson, Ariz. Nicolas, Daniel, and their brother Jesus, were in the same training flight during basic training. The brothers will continue to the avionics career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Johnny Saldivar)

