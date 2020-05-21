Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of Brothers: Introducing A1C Hughes, A1C Hughes, and ... A1C Hughes [Image 4 of 4]

    Band of Brothers: Introducing A1C Hughes, A1C Hughes, and ... A1C Hughes

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN A, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Johnny Saldivar 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Nicolas (left) and his brother Daniel (right) Hughes, U.S. Air Force basic training trainee, run through an obstacle course May 21, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Annex, Texas. The Hughes are two of three brothers from Tucson, Ariz. Nicolas, Daniel, and their brother Jesus, were in the same training flight during basic training. The brothers will continue to the avionics career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Johnny Saldivar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 16:07
    Photo ID: 6269113
    VIRIN: 200521-F-YQ806-0087
    Resolution: 2100x1805
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN A, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band of Brothers: Introducing A1C Hughes, A1C Hughes, and ... A1C Hughes [Image 4 of 4], by Johnny Saldivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Joint Base San Antonio
    BMT
    326th TRS
    326th Training Squadron
    Air Force Basic Military Graduation ceremony
    coronavirus
    #BMTGrad
    Flt. 377
    Flt. 378
    Flt. 379
    Flt. 380
    Flt. 381
    Flt. 382
    Flt. 383
    Flt. 384
    Flt. 385
    Flt. 386
    Flt. 387
    Flt. 388

