SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) - Sailors man the rails as the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) returns to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Woody S. Paschall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 12:16 Photo ID: 6268712 VIRIN: 200708-N-KG738-1280 Resolution: 4375x2917 Size: 5.79 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Woody Paschall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.