    Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment [Image 1 of 2]

    Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Woody Paschall 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) - Sailors man the rails as the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) returns to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Woody S. Paschall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 12:16
    Photo ID: 6268711
    VIRIN: 200708-N-KG738-1284
    Resolution: 5006x3337
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bunker Hill Returns from Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Woody Paschall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

