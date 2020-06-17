Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare and launch aircraft [Image 8 of 8]

    Members of the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare and launch aircraft

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Karl Schwach 

    National Guard Bureau

    Airman 1st Class Jacob Rolnick, left, a crew chief assigned to the Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Air Force Maj. Drew “Snickas” Connolly, a pilot assigned to the Maryland Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Squadron, salutes prior to take off in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., June 17, 2020. Members of the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare and launch aircraft as part of a routine training mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
