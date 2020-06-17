Airman 1st Class Jacob Rolnick, left, a crew chief assigned to the Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Air Force Maj. Drew “Snickas” Connolly, a pilot assigned to the Maryland Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Squadron, salutes prior to take off in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., June 17, 2020. Members of the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare and launch aircraft as part of a routine training mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 11:04
|Photo ID:
|6268614
|VIRIN:
|200617-Z-OI910-008
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|14.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Members of the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare and launch aircraft [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Karl Schwach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
