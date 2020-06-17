Airman 1st Class Jacob Rolnick, a crew chief assigned to the Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft for flight at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., June 17, 2020. Members of the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare and launch aircraft as part of a routine training mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 11:04 Photo ID: 6268613 VIRIN: 200617-Z-OI910-007 Resolution: 5691x3794 Size: 13.3 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare and launch aircraft [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Karl Schwach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.