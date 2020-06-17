Air Force Maj. Drew “Snickas” Connolly, a pilot assigned to the Maryland Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Squadron, climbs into his A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., June 17, 2020. Members of the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare and launch aircraft as part of a routine training mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach)

