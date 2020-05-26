Members of the 555th Forward Surgical Team assess a simulated patient during training with Brooke Army Medical Center’s Strategic Trauma Readiness Center of San Antonio (STaRC) at Camp Bullis Military Training Reservation, Texas, May 26, 2020. The STaRC training program uses a combination of didactic and hands-on learning to prepare the 555th for deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
Inaugural trauma readiness training receives rave reviews
