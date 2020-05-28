Inaugural trauma readiness training receives rave reviews

Members of the 555th Forward Surgical Team assess a simulated trauma patient during training with the Strategic Trauma Readiness Center of San Antonio (STaRC) at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 28, 2020. The STaRC training program uses comprehensive assessment plan, which standardizes the implementation of various tools to measure individual clinical competency and team proficiency. STaRC is also the first to develop a phased curriculum based on DoD Trauma Registry caseload and performance data. Additionally, the program can also be adapted to meet the needs of a variety of surgical teams. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

