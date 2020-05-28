Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inaugural trauma readiness training receives rave reviews

    Inaugural trauma readiness training receives rave reviews

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Members of the 555th Forward Surgical Team operate on a simulated trauma patient during training with the Strategic Trauma Readiness Center of San Antonio (STaRC) at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 28, 2020. The STaRC training program leverages the expertise and capabilities across multiple healthcare disciplines at BAMC, the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, the Medical Center of Excellence, the Joint Trauma System and the Air Force 59th Medical Wing to provide deploying surgical teams with the most realistic and comprehensive wartime skills certification. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 08:24
    Photo ID: 6268414
    VIRIN: 200528-A-HZ730-1152
    Resolution: 6762x4613
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural trauma readiness training receives rave reviews [Image 12 of 12], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Triple Nickel
    STaRC
    555 FST

