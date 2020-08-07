Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 7 of 8]

    48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah E. Bowles, incoming 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, addresses the 48th LRS for the first time as squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 8, 2020. Bowles took over command of the 48th LRS from Lt. Col. Benjamin M. Taber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 08:09
    Photo ID: 6268396
    VIRIN: 200708-F-HC907-0024
    Resolution: 3455x2303
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander
    48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander
    48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander
    48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander
    48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander
    48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander
    48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander
    48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    USAF
    Change of Command
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT