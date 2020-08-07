48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah E. Bowles, incoming 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, addresses the 48th LRS for the first time as squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 8, 2020. Bowles took over command of the 48th LRS from Lt. Col. Benjamin M. Taber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

