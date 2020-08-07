Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 8 of 8]

    48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Leonard, 48th Mission Support Group commander, Lt. Col. Benjamin M. Taber, outgoing 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Sarah E. Bowles, incoming 48th LRS commander, prepare for the passing of the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 8, 2020. While attendance was limited due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, Airmen and family members were able to join virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 08:09
    VIRIN: 200708-F-HC907-0017
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
