48th LRS welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Leonard, 48th Mission Support Group commander and Lt. Col. Sarah E. Bowles, incoming 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, render salutes after the passing of the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 8, 2020. While attendance was limited due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, Airmen and family members were able to join virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

