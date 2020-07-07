NJ Guard assists with primary election

U.S. Army Sgt. Michael J. Klock, left, and Staff Sgt. Jordan T. Symanski, both with Charlie Battery, 3-112th Field Artillery Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, alphabetize ballots at the Atlantic County Board of Elections in Mays Landing, N.J., July 7, 2020. More than 100 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers assisted election officials in seven counties by performing duties related to the state’s Primary Election. This is the first time the New Jersey National Guard has supported a domestic election. The Citizen Soldiers will be working at polling stations and other county government offices under the supervision of election officials. This state active-duty mission is being undertaken at the request of the New Jersey Division of Elections, which anticipated a possible shortage of polling place workers and volunteers due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (This photo has been altered by blurring out addresses and names on the ballots.) (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

