    NJ Guard assists with primary election [Image 1 of 6]

    NJ Guard assists with primary election

    NORTHFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Janerah W. Glaze, left, and Spc. Marie F. Mathurin, both with the 253rd Transportation Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, prepare provisional ballot bags at the Superintendent of Elections, Atlantic County, Northfield, N.J., July 7, 2020. More than 100 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers assisted election officials in seven counties by performing duties related to the state’s Primary Election. This is the first time the New Jersey National Guard has supported a domestic election. The Citizen Soldiers will be working at polling stations and other county government offices under the supervision of election officials. This state active-duty mission is being undertaken at the request of the New Jersey Division of Elections, which anticipated a possible shortage of polling place workers and volunteers due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 23:21
    Photo ID: 6268069
    VIRIN: 200707-Z-AL508-1012
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: NORTHFIELD, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJ Guard assists with primary election [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

