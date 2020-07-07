NJ Guard assists with primary election

U.S. Army Spc. Janerah W. Glaze, right, 253rd Transportation Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, talks to an Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections official at a polling station in Atlantic City, N.J., July 7, 2020. More than 100 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers assisted election officials in seven counties by performing duties related to the state’s Primary Election. This is the first time the New Jersey National Guard has supported a domestic election. The Citizen Soldiers will be working at polling stations and other county government offices under the supervision of election officials. This state active-duty mission is being undertaken at the request of the New Jersey Division of Elections, which anticipated a possible shortage of polling place workers and volunteers due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

