200706-N-PH222-1017 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2020) – Boatswain’s Mate 1sst Class Edward L. Fiaseu, from Waipahu, Hawaii, prepares a line on the boat deck aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 21:37
|Photo ID:
|6268057
|VIRIN:
|200706-N-PH222-1017
|Resolution:
|3376x4726
|Size:
|889.06 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailor Prepares Line [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
