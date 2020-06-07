Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Prepares Line [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailor Prepares Line

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200706-N-PH222-1017 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2020) – Boatswain’s Mate 1sst Class Edward L. Fiaseu, from Waipahu, Hawaii, prepares a line on the boat deck aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Prepares Line [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

