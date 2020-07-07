USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean

200706-N-HS117-1057



PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2020) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyler Romero, from Lancaster, Calif., demonstrates applying a tourniquet to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Yosia F. Mebrahtu, from San Antonio, during training in the medical ward aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland)

