USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2020) – Ensign Katelyn Morton, from Kingsland, Ga., prepares to check blood pressure during training in the medical ward aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland)

