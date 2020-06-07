28th ECAB arrives at their mobilization station

U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade unload bags from a truck at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas. They are at their mobilization to train, after which the 28th ECAB will deploy to the Middle East where they will assist U.S. Central Command’s mission of increasing regional security and stability in support of U.S. interests.

