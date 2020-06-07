28th ECAB arrives at their mobilization station

U.S. Soldiers with the 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade disembark a plane at their mobilization station. After training at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, the 28th ECAB will deploy to the Middle East where they will assist U.S. Central Command’s mission of increasing regional security and stability in support of U.S. interests. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Zach Mateja)

