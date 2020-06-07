Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28th ECAB arrives at their mobilization station [Image 5 of 5]

    28th ECAB arrives at their mobilization station

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade disembark a plane at their mobilization station. After training at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, the 28th ECAB will deploy to the Middle East where they will assist U.S. Central Command’s mission of increasing regional security and stability in support of U.S. interests. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Zach Mateja)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 19:42
    Photo ID: 6268036
    VIRIN: 200707-Z-IK914-205
    Resolution: 2627x3503
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th ECAB arrives at their mobilization station [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

