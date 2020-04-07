SecFor supports JFTB Fireworks Spectacular

U.S. Army Spc. Brett Kaufmann, right, of the California Army National Guard’s 40th Military Police Company, 143rd Military Police Battalion, 49th Military Police Brigade, and California State Guard Cpl. Kodi Coleman, left, of the Installation Support Command, ask spectators questions about their recent health as vehicles arrive, July 4, 2020, for the Drive-Up 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. The annual event, which is organized by the cities of Los Alamitos and Seal Beach but hosted on the base, underwent several modifications including health and temperature checks this year to provide a safe location for community members to celebrate Independence Day while also maintaining social distancing and other precautions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US