California State Guard Staff Sgt. Gerogina Perez, of the California State Guard’s Installation Support Command, tells arriving drivers when to move forward to a health and temperature check station, July 4, 2020, for the Drive-Up 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. The annual event, which is organized by the cities of Los Alamitos and Seal Beach but hosted on the base, underwent several modifications this year to provide a safe location for community members to celebrate Independence Day while also maintaining social distancing and other precautions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 18:34 Photo ID: 6267963 VIRIN: 200704-Z-FD650-1036 Resolution: 4721x3207 Size: 5.89 MB Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecFor supports JFTB Fireworks Spectacular [Image 10 of 10], by Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.