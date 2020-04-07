SecFor supports JFTB Fireworks Spectacular

California State Guard Cpl. Jack Palmos, of the Installation Support Command, waits for the next car while conducting temperature and health checks of spectators as vehicles arrive, July 4, 2020, for the Drive-Up 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. The annual event, which is organized by the cities of Los Alamitos and Seal Beach but hosted on the base, underwent several modifications this year to provide a safe location for community members to celebrate Independence Day while also maintaining social distancing and other precautions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

