    SecFor supports JFTB Fireworks Spectacular [Image 7 of 10]

    SecFor supports JFTB Fireworks Spectacular

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard   

    California State Guard Cpl. Jack Palmos, of the Installation Support Command, waits for the next car while conducting temperature and health checks of spectators as vehicles arrive, July 4, 2020, for the Drive-Up 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. The annual event, which is organized by the cities of Los Alamitos and Seal Beach but hosted on the base, underwent several modifications this year to provide a safe location for community members to celebrate Independence Day while also maintaining social distancing and other precautions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 18:35
    Photo ID: 6267965
    VIRIN: 200704-Z-FD650-1030
    Resolution: 2385x3180
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecFor supports JFTB Fireworks Spectacular [Image 10 of 10], by Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

