A new recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, responds to orders while receiving a contraband brief during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego during receiving at MCRDSD, July 7, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US This work, Charlie Company Receiving, by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.