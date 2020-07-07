Charlie Company Receiving

Staff Sgt. Ricardo D. Lomeli, a senior drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, welcomes new recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego during receiving at MCRDSD, July 7, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

Date Taken: 07.07.2020
Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US