Charlie Company Receiving

Staff Sgt. Ricardo D. Lomeli, a senior drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, welcomes new recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego during receiving at MCRDSD, July 7, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)
Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 17:48
Photo ID:
|6267928
VIRIN:
|200707-M-OQ594-1035
Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
