    Charlie Company Receiving [Image 9 of 10]

    Charlie Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives their initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego during receiving at MCRDSD, July 7, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 17:48
    Photo ID: 6267933
    VIRIN: 200707-M-OQ594-1071
    Resolution: 3891x2594
    Size: 656.66 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Receiving [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

