Charlie Company Receiving

New recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives their initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego during receiving at MCRDSD, July 7, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

Date Taken: 07.07.2020
Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US